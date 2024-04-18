Steph & Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

