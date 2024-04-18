Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,789 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

