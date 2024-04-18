Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,430,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $498.61. 133,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,378. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

