The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of SHW opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

