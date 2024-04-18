Stephens Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.32. 1,682,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 339,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

