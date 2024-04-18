Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 551.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.31. 962,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,323. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

