Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.