D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 873.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
