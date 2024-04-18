TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TotalEnergies traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $71.87. Approximately 422,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,706,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

