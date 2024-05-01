Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.830-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.060-7.220 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.83.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. 356,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,297. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

