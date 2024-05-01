Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

SILK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 546,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $44.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Insider Activity

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

