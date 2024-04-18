Saybrook Capital NC Has $18.16 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 55,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,094.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 210,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

