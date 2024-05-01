The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $432.14 and last traded at $431.78. Approximately 659,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,363,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

