Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Expands By 20.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 601,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

