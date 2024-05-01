United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.9%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.88 and last traded at $148.98. 645,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,283,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.