Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:TCI Free Report ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCI

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.