Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.40.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 11.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
