Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 2,940,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,731,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

