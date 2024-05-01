Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) recently:

4/27/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

HPE stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 691,080 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 243,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

