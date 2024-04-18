Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Insider Sells A$500,032.50 in Stock

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) insider Greg Taylor sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.03), for a total transaction of A$500,032.50 ($322,601.61).

Step One Clothing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Step One Clothing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Step One Clothing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Step One Clothing

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

