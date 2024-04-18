Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$683,825.92 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 1,068,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$683,825.92 ($441,178.01).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Tony Pitt bought 967,649 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$590,265.89 ($380,816.70).
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 125,758 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$79,227.54 ($51,114.54).
360 Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.
About 360 Capital Group
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
