Certuity LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 261,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,399,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.33. The company has a market cap of $420.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
