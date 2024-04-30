Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,426 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.54. 8,519,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $469.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

