Certuity LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,719,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $332.93. 495,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,200. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

