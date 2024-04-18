Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $1,148,228.31 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.00 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 221.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

