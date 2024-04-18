Short Interest in Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Decreases By 5.3%

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Global Gas Trading Down 17.8 %
Shares of HGAS stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95. Global Gas has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.66.
Global Gas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Gas
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.