Certuity LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.02. 1,668,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,371. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

