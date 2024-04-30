ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 386,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 199% compared to the typical volume of 129,086 call options.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.6 %
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,695,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362,209. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.
About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
