Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $391,688.43 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.