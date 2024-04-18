Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.15.
EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Trading Up 1.7 %
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current year.
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.62%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.