Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$46.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

