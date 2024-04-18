Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.