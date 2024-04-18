Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Price Target at GBX 6,946.25

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,444 ($80.22).

SXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.06) to GBX 3,520 ($43.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($105.81) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($55.21) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,148 ($39.19) on Thursday. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,917 ($36.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.35). The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,245.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,392.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,420.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($39.85), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($76,070.07). 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

