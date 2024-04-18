Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 816,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.47. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

