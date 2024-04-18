Sfmg LLC Sells 203 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

