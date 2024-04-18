Sfmg LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.