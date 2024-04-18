Sfmg LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $179.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

