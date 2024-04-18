Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

DTE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.56.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

