Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

