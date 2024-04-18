Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($74.69) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.18) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.94) to GBX 5,900 ($73.45) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,442.50 ($80.20).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,410 ($67.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($73.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,311.76. The company has a market cap of £67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.93), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($255,767.76). 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

