Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Down 0.9 %

AVTR opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

