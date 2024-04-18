PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

