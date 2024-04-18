Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.39.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,782. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.40. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

