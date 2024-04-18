CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 245,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,597. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$5.80.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.