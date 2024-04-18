Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $565,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDS traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $426.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.17 and a 200-day moving average of $455.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

