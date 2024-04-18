Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $5.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.