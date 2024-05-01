iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $119.43. 108,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.