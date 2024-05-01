Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $862.19. 179,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,081. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $954.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $811.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $340.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

