Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 590 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 524,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

