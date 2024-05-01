Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. 30,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,214. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

