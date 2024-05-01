Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. 453,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.