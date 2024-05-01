Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.69. The company had a trading volume of 535,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,372. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.